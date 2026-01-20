Potomac community playground reopens nearly 2 years after being burned down in arson fire

The Brief The playground at Greenbriar Local Park in Potomac is back open. An arson in May 2024 caused about $1 million in damages, authorities said. The arson remains unsolved.



A community playground is back open nearly two years after authorities said it was destroyed by arson.

The backstory:

In May 2024, the playground at Greenbriar Local Park in Potomac went up in flames. Investigators said the cause of the fire was arson.

Now though, about 20 months later, Montgomery Parks announced Tuesday that the playground is back open.

"We are in the business of creating safe places for children and people of all ages to play and gather and come together and enjoy the outdoors, and to have this playground burned down is frustrating and disappointing," said Montgomery Parks Deputy Director for Administration Darren Flusche, who added that the replacement was also expensive.

Flusche said the arson caused approximately $1 million in damage, in large part due to the playground's rubber surface and customized equipment. The money for the new playground came from reallocated capital funds, meaning other projects have now been delayed.

What they're saying:

"We’re happy to see it put together again," John Greenawalt told Fox 5 Tuesday. He lives near the park and said he walks his German shepherd, Donner, there daily. "Weather will turn nice. It should be filled with kids again soon."

What you can do:

The arson case remains unsolved, and authorities are still searching for a suspect. They ask anyone with any information about the case to please call the Montgomery County Arson Tip Line at 240-777-2263.