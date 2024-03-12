Community member discovers deceased fetus ﻿in local Leesburg pond

The Leesburg Police Department continues to search for answers after the discovery of a deceased late-term fetus in a pond.

According to police, the discovery was made on March 11, around 4:33 p.m., by a community member who discovered the body of a late-term fetus in the pond behind Park Gate Drive, in Leesburg.

Deceased fetus found in local Leesburg pond Expand





Emergency services responded promptly, and the area was secured for further investigation. The fetus was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia for an autopsy.



"This is a deeply tragic situation," said Leesburg Police Chief Thea Pirnat. "We urge anyone with information to come forward, not just for the sake of the investigation, but also to ensure that those in need are provided appropriate medical attention and services."



Anyone with information about this case is asked to come forward.