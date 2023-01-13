Community leaders call for cease-fire between neighborhood gangs after 3 kids shot

Community leaders in Ward 4 want gang violence and neighborhood feuds to end — immediately!

Within the past two weeks, three kids were struck by bullets in the area, and Councilmember Janeese Lewis George is fed up.

She wants to send a message to the people firing the guns, so on Friday the Ward 4 council member is hosting a press conference in front of the "I Love Kennedy Street" mural at Georgia and Kennedy NW streets to call for a cease-fire to end the rampant shooting.

The majority of gun violence in Ward 4 stems from conflicts between neighborhood crews and gangs, according to a statement from the council member's office.

Local leaders with deep community ties are also expected to talk to the offenders during the press conference, and ask them to put the guns down and restore the peace.