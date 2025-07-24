Commanders training camp: When will Terry McLaurin return?

The Brief Will star wideout be absent amid contract dispute? Team placed him on Reserve/Did Not Report List Wednesday. Von Miller reports after one-year deal.



It’s still unclear when Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin will attend training camp practices with the team.

Negotiations stall out

What we know:

He was officially placed on the "Reserve/Did Not Report List" before training camp on Wednesday. The star player has not been in attendance this week as contract negotiations dragged into the start of the new season.

McLaurin, entering the final year of his deal, has dropped in the NFL’s wide receiver salary rankings following new contract signings. He skipped mandatory minicamp and offseason workouts, and last week expressed frustration over stalled talks.

Meanwhile, veteran edge rusher Von Miller reported to camp after signing a one-year deal with Washington. The 36-year-old joined the team last week following his release from Buffalo in a salary cap move.

At a press conference on Wednesday, head coach Dan Quinn called the holdout a "part of the business of the NFL" and said he wouldn't "get too worked up about it."

