Commanders tie Giants at 20 after New York's game winning kick falls short

Giants kicker Graham Gano came up well short on a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired in overtime, leaving New York and the Washington Commanders tied at 20 Sunday in a deadlock between teams on the periphery of the NFC playoff picture.

Taylor Heinicke threw two touchdown passes for Washington and hit a crucial fourth-down pass on a tying 90-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter.

The Giants (7-4-1) ended a two-game losing streak, while the Commanders (7-5-1) are unbeaten in four (3-0-1) and have only one loss in their last eight games. The teams held the final two NFC postseason spots as the standings stood at the final whistle.

Heinicke was 27 of 41 for 275 yards and threw touchdown passes of 19 yards to Terry McLaurin (8 catches, 105 yards) and 28 to Johan Dotson that tied it with 1:45 to play. That drive featured Heinicke rolling to his left to hit Curtis Samuel for 20 yards on a fourth-and-4 play from his own 27 with less than three minutes to play.

Daniel Jones threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins, and Saquon Barkley scored on a 13-yard run. Gano kicked two field goals for the Giants, who are trying to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Giants’ defense set up Hodgins’ first NFL touchdown early in the second half for a 20-13 lead. Linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who came off injured reserve for the game, sacked Heinicke and forced a fumble. Oshane Ximines recovered, fumbled and Ojulari recovered at the 20-yard line.

Washington took leads of 10-0 and 13-10 only to see the Giants tie it just before halftime on Gano’s second field goal. Joey Slye kicked two field goals for the Commanders.

McLaurin scored after breaking a tackle by Fabian Moreau on a short pass from Heinicke.

Barkley tallied on a 13-yard run through a gapping hole for New York’s TD.

The Commanders have a bye week next week, before hosting the Giants for a rematch on December 18.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.