Commanders stumble early, fall to Green Bay Packers 27–18

The Washington Commanders managed just 11 yards in the first quarter and lost running back Austin Ekeler to an Achilles injury in a 27–18 defeat to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

Ekeler went down on a non-contact play, while defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. was later carted off with a quadriceps injury.

Washington was outgained 154–11 in the opening period, marking its lowest first-quarter yardage since gaining just two-yards against Philadelphia in a 2018 season-ending shutout.

The Commanders totaled just 23 yards over their first three drives and didn’t reach the end zone until the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns but was sacked four times and under pressure throughout the night.