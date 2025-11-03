Commanders star could miss rest of season after injury against Seahawks: report

The Brief Marshon Lattimore may have torn his ACL and faces a possible season-ending injury. Luke McCaffrey broke his collarbone on the game’s first play. Jayden Daniels left late with an arm injury; no update yet.



The Washington Commanders suffered several key injuries Sunday in a 38–14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, including one that could sideline a star player for the rest of the season.

Key players injured

NFL's Ian Rapoport reported that cornerback Marshon Lattimore is feared to have torn his ACL. The four-time Pro Bowler is scheduled for an MRI.

Wide receiver and return specialist Luke McCaffrey broke his collarbone on the game’s opening play, Rapoport said.

Both players are likely done for the season due to their injuries.

Daniels exits late

Quarterback Jayden Daniels also left the game with 7:29 remaining after his nonthrowing arm bent awkwardly during a tackle near the goal line. He walked to the tunnel under his own power, but the injury marks another setback for the second-year star.

Rapoport said he suffered a dislocated elbow on the play and also has an MRI scheduled.

Star receiver Terry McLaurin was inactive Sunday due to a lingering leg injury.

The Commanders host Detroit next Sunday in a rematch of last season’s playoff win.

