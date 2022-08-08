Expand / Collapse search

Commanders Ron Rivera talks Carson Wentz, Chase Young, and preseason progress

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Washington Commanders
FOX 5 DC

1 on 1 with Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera

FOX 5's Rob Desir goes one-on-one with Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera ahead of the 2022 season.

WASHINGTON - The Commanders are gearing up for the 2022 NFL season. 

As the team enters week three of training camp, this week they'll be getting prepared for their first preseason game at FedEx Field on Saturday, Aug. 13. 

READ MORE: Washington Commanders ask fans to vote on new fight song lyrics, mascot

Head coach Ron Rivera will be facing off against his old team the Carolina Panthers, and fans will get their first chance to see the new-look Commanders. 

FOX 5's Rob Desir sat down with coach Rivera to talk about the team's key players; Carson Wentz and Chase Young, and his expectations for the upcoming season. 


 