Commanders Ron Rivera talks Carson Wentz, Chase Young, and preseason progress

The Commanders are gearing up for the 2022 NFL season.

As the team enters week three of training camp, this week they'll be getting prepared for their first preseason game at FedEx Field on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Head coach Ron Rivera will be facing off against his old team the Carolina Panthers, and fans will get their first chance to see the new-look Commanders.

FOX 5's Rob Desir sat down with coach Rivera to talk about the team's key players; Carson Wentz and Chase Young, and his expectations for the upcoming season.



