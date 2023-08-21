Commanders fans hit FedEx Field for first preseason home game against Ravens

Fans are getting ready for kickoff ahead of the Washington Commanders' first game of the year at FedEx Field. The team is hosting the Baltimore Ravens and while it is a preseason both teams have a lot to play for.

A relatively large crowd is expected for the team’s second show of the preseason and fans are hoping to see another win for the team. They beat the Browns just over a week ago — a good foot forward under the new ownership.

Josh Harris and Mark Ein made an appearance at the game in Cleveland last week and some of the new owners may pop up for the Monday night game.

The stadium parking lots opened up at 4 p.m. but some fans like Steve Simpson showed up even earlier.

Simpson and his daughters got to Landover around 1 p.m. They didn’t know the parking lots wouldn’t be open for another three hours but they waited patiently, eager to be a part of the team’s new chapter.

"It’s a new era and we wanted to be part of it. I did attend some games 20 years ago but things just [weren’t] right," Simpson said.

The Baltimore Ravens currently hold one of the most interesting streaks in sports right now: They’ve won 24 consecutive preseason games

FOX 5’s David Kaplan found one Ravens fan who also arrived at the field early and asked him if that streak mattered.

"In all honestly, I don’t really care about the preseason too much as far as scoring and wins goes because as far as I’m concerned, it’s more practice for the teams and fans to get hyped up for the season. I obviously want my team to win. Nobody’s going to come to a game and not want their team to win," Edward Smith said.

Head Coach Ron Rivera has signaled that many of the healthy starters will be on the field tonight and gave indications that the next preseason game will be focused on getting the team’s starters ready for the regular season opener.