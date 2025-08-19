Commanders fall to Bengals in 31–17 preseason loss

The Brief Jayden Daniels scored on a 14-yard run in his only drive. Joe Burrow led two touchdown drives for Cincinnati. Rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt added a 27-yard rushing score.



In a showdown between LSU Heisman winners, Jayden Daniels rushed for a 14-yard touchdown on his lone drive, while Joe Burrow led two scoring series in Cincinnati’s victory over Washington on Monday night.

Daniels marches down

What we know:

In what’s likely Daniels’ only preseason outing, Washington (0–2) marched 74 yards in four plays to tie the game at 7–7.

After explosive runs of 19 and 40 yards by Deebo Samuel and Chris Rodriguez, Daniels slipped past defenders for a 14-yard score up the middle.

The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year and 2023 Heisman winner didn’t attempt a pass or slide, despite heavy traffic on the touchdown run.

"I'm playing football. I know everybody puts an emphasis on the preseason, but it's a game to me," Daniels said.

Head coach Dan Quinn said he’d prefer Daniels to show more caution in those moments, "but it is part of his game. It’s what makes him a special player."

With three offensive line starters, two receivers, and tight end Zach Ertz sidelined, limiting Daniels’ exposure, especially on a slick field after pregame rain, was likely the right move.

Terry McLaurin, a 2024 second-team All-Pro, remains out amid a contract dispute.

Rookies make impact

Rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt broke free for a 27-yard touchdown on Washington’s second drive and finished with 46 yards on 11 carries.

The seventh-round pick has become a camp standout, and his scoring burst only adds to the buzz.

Rodriguez boosted his rotation chances with a team-best 62 rushing yards on six carries.

Matt Gay’s 27-yard field goal was Washington’s only second-half score.