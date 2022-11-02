Commanders coach, players react to Dan Snyder possibly selling team

As the controversy surrounding Commanders owner Dan Snyder continues, the team is in week 9 of the season and working hard to win games.

Several players, however, admit there have been a lot of distractions off the field.

"I feel like we just lean on our teammates in the locker room, said Chase Young, Commanders defensive end. "We really don’t pay attention a lot to the outside noise because we have a lot to do inside the facility – to win games. We really just understand the task at hand, got the blinders on and that’s how we rockin’ it."

Forbes released a report Wednesday stating Snyder hired Bank of America to explore selling the franchise he's owned since 1999.

Coach Ron Rivera was asked about it after practice on Wednesday but said he doesn’t know what that’s all about, and it’s an ownership and front office question.

Rivera has experienced this before – back when the Carolina Panthers were sold. Coach Rivera’s mother just passed away, and he was asked how he is able to stay so calm through the surrounding chaos.

His answer was simple – he has to be strong for the players.

"I think the biggest thing for us is we just try to focus on what we can control and that’s playing the game," Rivera said. "What we’ve tried to do is stay focused on the next game we play – nothing else – so that’s what’s important. The only time it becomes a distraction, in all honesty, is when it gets brought up. What we try to do is we try to avoid those things that we talk about that are interesting as opposed to what’s important to us and what we do – play the game."

So far this season, the Commanders have four wins and four losses. Players like starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke told FOX 5 their goal is to just get a W against the Vikings this Sunday.

FOX 5 asked Heinicke if he believes the chaotic controversies impact performance.

"I wouldn’t say that – we come in here, and we just focus on ball. We don’t listen to outside noise and again – we’re here just to play football and we’re not here to talk politics and stuff like that, so I feel the guys start the year off doing a good job with that," Heinicke said.

Punter Tress Way shared the same sentiment, "What coach does with us in our team meetings when we are in this confined area, he has us look to our left and right. It is us going out there against our opponent that week. We are here to play football, we are here to win football, and I can’t overstate how incredible Rivera is at doing that with us as men and as players on the team."

Dan Snyder once said he wasn’t going to change the team name, but that happened. He also said he wouldn’t sell the team – but it looks like we’re one step closer to that becoming a reality.

