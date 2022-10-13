Columbia, Maryland ranked safest city in US

Columbia, Maryland has been named safest city in America, according to a new study released by WalletHub.

The personal finance website compared over 180 U.S. cities across 42 key indicators of safety - including percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, murder rates, and deadly traffic crashes.

The survey also looked at natural disaster risks and financial data – like unemployment rates, identity theft complaints, and job security.

"Aside from the types of hazards that can cause bodily injury or other physical harm, taking out an unaffordable second mortgage, forgoing health insurance or even visiting unsecured websites are also ways people run into danger," WalletHub said in a press release. "One of the biggest worries for many people right now is the cost of inflation, which reached a four-decade high this year and threatens Americans’ financial safety."

Baltimore, Maryland’s largest city, ranked 161. Washington, D.C. placed 168 on the list.

Columbia also ranked at the top for fewest traffic fatalities per capita. The nation’s capital tied with several other cities for most law enforcement employees per capita.

Ranked Cities from the D.C. Area:

1. Columbia, Md.

18. Virginia Beach, Va.

33. Chesapeake, Va.

74. Newport News, Va.

161. Baltimore, Md.

168. Washington, D.C.

171. Richmond, Va.

Top 5 Safest Cities:

1. Columbia, Md.

2. Nashua, N.H.

3. Laredo, Texas

4. Portland, Maine

5. Warwick, R.I.

Top 5 Most Dangerous Cities:

1. St. Louis, Mo.

2. Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

3. San Bernardino, Calif.

4. Detroit, Mich.

5. Baton Rouge, La.