Columbia Heights grocery store employees test positive for coronavirus

Three employees at the Giant store in Columbia Heights have tested positive for coronavirus, making the store the latest in the area to be hit by the disease.

The grocery chain says in a statement that one affected employee has not worked at the store, 1345 Park Road NW, since March 19th.

The second employee last worked at the store since April 1, and the third's last day was last Saturday, April 11.

Giant says that it is thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting affected parts of the store, and is notifying associates who may have come in contact with the affected employees, who are receiving sick pay.

Like other grocery stores, the Columbia Heights Giant has installed plexiglass shields in front of cashiers and is limiting the number of customers who can shop inside. Once inside, the customers are ordered to stay six feet apart.

There are also special shopping hours for seniors from 6 to 7 a.m. daily.

The outbreak at the Columbia Heights Giant follows a similar one reported at the Whole Foods store in Logan Circle.

An employee at a Giant store in Largo died from coronavirus complications earlier this month.

