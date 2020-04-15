Multiple Whole Foods employees test positive for COVID-19 at Logan Circle store: report

article

A story is developing in the District, where a local grocery store is turning into a coronavirus hot spot.

There has been a cluster of infection at the Whole Foods in Logan Circle on P Street in Northwest.

CORONAVIRUS BY THE NUMBERS: Case totals for the District, Maryland and Virginia

On Wednesday, Whole Foods told FOX that multiple workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The store has undergone several deep cleanings but remains open.

Whole Foods says daily temperature screenings are required by its employees.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Read the grocery store's full statement below:

"Whole Foods Market is providing an essential service in our communities and we continue to balance that responsibility with our responsibility as an employer to ensure the health, safety and privacy of our Team Members. We are meeting any notification of a diagnosis with swift and comprehensive action and communication to our Team Members in the store, and are supporting our diagnosed Team Members as well as those in quarantine. Out of an abundance of caution, the store has undergone multiple deep cleanings and disinfections by third parties overnight and after hours, on top of our current enhanced daily sanitation and cleaning measures. Additionally, we require daily temperature screenings and face masks for anyone working in our stores, have installed plexiglass barriers at check out, and are operating under social distancing and crowd control measures. We remain committed to taking care of and protecting our Team Members as they work to safely serve our communities during this time.”





