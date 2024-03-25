A cold and sunny morning in the D.C. region with clear skies throughout the day and high temperatures in the upper-50s.

FOX 5’s Adam Bowles says grab the jacket as you head out the door. Chilly temperatures in the 20s and 30s will be in the area to start the day. Temperatures will reach the upper-50s and close to 60 degrees by the afternoon.

Clouds will build into Tuesday and continue for the entire day.

Cold, sunny Monday across DC region with highs in the upper-50s

A chance of showers overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Adam says look out for mostly spotty showers, but some heavy downpours are possible. The rain chances continue Wednesday night and into Thursday.

Warmer temperatures build into the weekend with the return of 60-degree weather by Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.