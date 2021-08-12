Cold case: $20k reward offered as Maryland Police continue investigating 2003 homicide

Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate the 2003 murder of a Carroll County man and the family of the victim is now offering a $20,000 reward for information.

The victim, 30-year-old Richard Atkins Jr. of Westminster, Md. was found beaten to death. Family members found him around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2003 in his apartment on the 100 block of East Main Street.

Investigators believe Atkins was targeted and that robbery was motive.

According to investigators, the suspect or suspects who killed Atkins’ went to his apartment on or about Dec. 27 looking for money.

When Atkins wouldn’t provide it, he was beaten with a blunt object before those responsible stole cash and DVDs from the apartment.

Anyone with information may contact Sgt. David Sexton of the Maryland State Police Cold Case Unit at 410-996-7812.