Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued for much of DC region

Wildfire smoke from Canada prompted a Code Orange Air Quality Alert to be issued for much of the Washington, D.C. region Wednesday making it unhealthy for vulnerable populations to be outside.

The drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires is creating curtains of haze across parts of the central and eastern United States.

A Code Orange Alert means that air pollution concentrations may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly.

The National Weather Service says the effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reported Monday that 76,129 square kilometers (29,393 square miles) of land including forests has burned across Canada since Jan. 1.

Nationally, there are currently 490 fires burning, with 255 of them considered to be out of control.