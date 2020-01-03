Coachella 2020 lineup announced; a look at the stars set to perform

It’s one of the most popular music festivals in California… Coachella is returning to the Empire Polo Club in Indio this April.

Organizers released the full lineup and announced Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean will be headlining on both weekends.

The two week festival is set for April 10th – 12th and April 17th – 19th, unfortunately weekend one is already sold out following advance sales.

For the first time ever, the festival is introducing presale registration to allow anyone to sign up for first access to purchase their weekend two passes, festival organizers announced.

People can register on their website and will receive a unique presale code. Presale begins Monday, January 6 at 12pm PT.

