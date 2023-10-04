City Under Siege: Woman recovering after shooting; man shot in the elbow

Authorities are investigating several shootings reported overnight in the District.

Just before 9 p.m., officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 5000 block of Blaine Street in the northeast.

Between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., officers were called to Savannah Street where a woman was shot, Marion Barry Avenue where a man was shot in the leg, and M Street in the southeast to investigate after gunfire was reported.

A possible stabbing was reported in the 100 Block of N Street around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say a man was shot in the elbow just after 2 a.m. in the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in what appears to be a possible armed robbery attempt.

The victims in all the shooting are expected to survive. Police have not released any information regarding suspects or motives.