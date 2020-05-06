Cinco de Mayo restaurant lines spark social distance frustration

Crowds of customers outside restaurants across the region Tuesday sparked concerns about social distancing as people picked up and carried out their Cinco de Mayo meals.

Photos shared with FOX 5 showed lines -- some several blocks long -- as patrons waited for their orders. The photos show some of the customers wearing masks and observing social distancing guidelines while others appear not to be in compliance.

FOX 5's Shirin Rajaee shot video outside El Sol Mexican restaurant on 11th Street in Northwest, D.C. where lines stretched down the block. Shirin said one customer told her that he waited in line for over an hour for his meal.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends staying at least six feet away from others, not gathering in groups, staying out of crowded places and avoiding mass gatherings.

