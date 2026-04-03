Churches, temples stepping up security ahead of Easter weekend

The Brief Places of worship are taking precautions ahead of Easter weekend. Some say they're increasing security to keep worshipers safe. For some churches, that includes training from local law enforcement.



Ahead of one of the holiest weekends of the year, places of worship across the country and in the DMV are working to keep people safe. For some churches, that includes training from local law enforcement.

What they're doing:

Churches, temples and many places of worship are increasing security measures this Easter weekend.

At Grace Church in Dumfries, it includes their security team training alongside Prince William County police.

This Easter Sunday, leaders with Grace Church say it's all hands-on deck in their congregation, which has several members who are law enforcement officers from federal agencies and the military.

Grace Church Bishop Derek Grier says he expects thousands of people to attend Grace this Easter Sunday and at a new second Grace Church campus in Fredericksburg.

He told FOX 5 that police will be on site in the church's parking lot and entrance, plus additional security teams inside.

Big picture view:

Prince William County police tell FOX 5 for the holiday weekend their officers will continue to "conduct house of worship checks and maintain visibility within the community."

"We have a great security team and many of them police officers. Also, they were security for the federal government, different agencies, etc. Also, outside of our facility, when folks drive in, you'll see the county police outside, so we're real intentional about keeping people safe if it's a top priority. We really care about peoples' safety, so it's a safe environment. You know life happens things happen, but nonetheless, we do our very best to keep things as safe as possible," Grier said.

Several other area law enforcement agencies, including Stafford County Sheriff's Office, are working closely with leadership at houses of worship to ensure safety.

Police are encouraging the community to celebrate safely and most importantly, report any suspicious activity to police, and that sentiment is being echoed nationwide.