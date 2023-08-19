Chuck Brown Day returns to DC with back to school giveaways

D.C.’s own go-go music taking over the city for Chuck Brown Day.

This year the nation’s largest music celebration was expecting to have such a huge turnout that organizers moved the event from the Chuck Brown Memorial Park to Fort Dupont Park on Minnesota Avenue.

Chuck Brown Day is a celebration of Brown’s life, as well as the rich and original musical history of the District.

The free and open to the public event featured a kid's fun zone, vendors, and food trucks.

FOX 5's Ayesha Khan spoke with Gary Drew, special event's coordinator for D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation.

"There is a lot going on in the city right now let’s just be honest about hat and this is a moment where we can pause and just celebrate the life and legacy of Chuck Brown and Chuck was about love and so today is just about spreading love to each other."

Relatives of the late Chuck Brown along with the Chuck Brown Foundation, hosted the event along with their annual "Back to School Giveaway" at the park.

