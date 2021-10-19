Police chase suspect in custody after driving erratically across Los Angeles

A driver is in custody in South Los Angeles after leading authorities on a chase across the city.

SkyFOX was first over Pico Rivera as the driver – originally wanted for failing to yield – was leading the California Highway Patrol on the chase.

At one point during the chase, the suspect was seen weaving through traffic going the wrong way.

The driver drove through the sidewalk in South Los Angeles before eventually stopping the car and surrendering to police.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.