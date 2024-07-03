“Chopped" winner David Ho heads to Arlington for K12 National Cook-Off

"Chopped" winner David Ho is heading to Arlington to participate in a kid's cooking competition.

A Loudon County native, Ho will judge the K12 National Cook-Off being held at Kitchen of Purpose on Saturday, July 13 in Arlington. Celebrity chef Isabel Coss and Kitchen of Purpose director of programs Daniela Hurtado will serve alongside Ho as judges.

There will be six kids participating in the competition. Over 350 people applied.

Judges will assess the finalists’ dishes based on multiple factors including taste, creativity, and safety, according to Arlington Now. The competitor with the best creation will win a prize of $1000.

The event is the first for K12 and is a product of the relationship between K12 Enrichment and Kitchen of Purpose, a nonprofit committed to helping low-income people and solving food insecurity issues.

The competition is not open to the public but will be televised in August.