Chipotle launches brand trivia game with chance to win BOGO deals, free food

How much do you know about Chipotle Mexican Grill?

Chipotle is testing fans’ knowledge of the fast-casual chain with a trivia game where players can win buy-one-get-one-free offers on food and even be entered for a chance to win a $500 gift card.

The game, called Chipotle IQ, features multiple choice, true or false questions, and write-in answers about Chipotle's ingredients, food standards, preparation, culinary techniques, sustainability efforts, and community engagement.

Every day this week at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT), Chipotle is offering the BOGO deal to the first 100,000 fans who score a 10 out of 10 on the trivia game. Fans with a perfect score will also unlock an "extra credit question," and if they get it right, they’ll be entered to win one of 50 $500 Chipotle gift cards.

This is the third year of Chipotle’s IQ, first launched in August 2020. That year, the company said the 250,000 BOGO offers reserved for players who scored a perfect 10 out of 10 on the test were all awarded less than four hours after the game went live.

"Just in time for back to school, we're relaunching Chipotle IQ to recognize our true brand experts," Chris Brandt, Chipotle's chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "The test has always generated incredible fan engagement, and we're excited to introduce an entirely new set of questions and an extra credit challenge for 2022."

Last week, Chipotle made headlines for a limited-edition "Water" Cup Candle, which is lemonade-scented and looks just like the chain’s water cup. The candle was a nod to the chain’s awareness of how many people "accidentally" fill their free water cup with lemonade instead.

With the purchase of a candle, customers receive a promo code for a free lemonade at Chipotle — just in time for National Lemonade Day of 2022.

"When they see these lighthearted tributes to social chatter and fan behavior, they feel even more connected to Chipotle," Brandt said last week.

In 2021, the chain launched a cilantro soap after customers said they experienced a soapy flavor when eating cilantro — a staple at Chipotle.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., has over 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.

