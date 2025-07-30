Chincoteague Pony Swim kicks off for 100th year

The Brief The 100th annual Chincoteague Pony Swim is underway in Virginia on Wednesday. Two two-day event sees wild ponies swim from island to island with the help of "Saltwater Cowboys." A "Pony Auction" takes place the next day.



A majestic site for horse lovers down on Virginia's Eastern Shore as the 100th annual Chincoteague Pony Swim gets underway on Wednesday.

What we know:

Wild ponies make their way across the Assateague Channel as part of the two-day tradition, which is now in its 100th year.

First, the ponies will swim from Assateague Island to Chincoteague on Wednesday with the help of "Saltwater Cowboys," who guide them from one island to another.

Tens of thousands of people show up every year to watch and cheer on the ponies.

Then, on Thursday, the "Pony Auction" will take place.

The auction is a major fundraising event for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, which helps control the overall size of the herd.

The backstory:

The Chincoteague Pony Swim tradition began in 1925. However, the horses were made famous in the 1947 classic children’s novel "Misty of Chincoteague" by author Marguerite Henry.

Interest in the pony swim grew and visitors began coming from across the country for the annual event.