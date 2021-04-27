Chincoteague Island pony swim canceled for second year in a row due to COVID-19

The annual pony swim at Chincoteague Island has been canceled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.

The organizers of the 2021 pony swim posted the announcement online.

CHINCOTEAGUE, VA - JULY 25: Wild ponies swim across the Assateague Channel during the 93rd annual Pony Swim from Assateague Island to Chincoteague on July 25, 2018 in Chincoteague, Virginia. Every year the wild ponies are rounded up on the national w Expand

Each year, thousands typically gather to watch a herd of wild horses from Assateague Island as they are rounded up and swim the waters to Chincoteague Island. The event was made famous in the Marguerite Henry book, 'Misty of Chincoteague.'

Last year marked the first time the event had been canceled since World War II.