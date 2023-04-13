Chinatown shooting shuts down part of H Street; 1 man injured

A shooting in the Chinatown neighborhood of downtown D.C. left one man injured Thursday night, and police have closed off roads to investigate.

The shooting, D.C. police reported, took place in the 600 block of H Street Northwest just after 7:00 p.m. while the Washington Capitals were playing in Capitol One Arena nearby.

Officers who were dispatched to the scene found one man conscious and breathing upon their arrival.

Police are for now searching for a man who left the area on a bicycle. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

For now, the 600 Block of H Street Northwest between 6th and 7th Streets, Northwest is closed in both directions. Traffic officials are encouraging drivers to take an alternate route.

