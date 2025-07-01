Chinatown on the 'brink of erasure,' says group as two legacy businesses close for $75M hotel

article

Two legacy Chinese businesses closed in D.C.'s Chinatown Monday night, leaving just a handful of actual Chinese businesses left as the neighborhood continues to change.

The latest threat: A luxury hotel deal.

Big picture view:

Two small businesses, Gao Ya Hair Salon and Full Kee Restaurant, closed July 1, to make way for a planned $75 million Marriott Tribute Hotel.

Washington, United States - October 2 : Feng Fang Liu is the owner of Full Kee Restaurant and Gaoya hair salon. She is pictured on Wednesday, October 2, 2024. (Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Expand

"Downtown D.C.’s only cultural district is on the brink of erasure. The number of legacy AAPI-owned businesses in Chinatown is now falling to single digits," said the Save Chinatown Solidarity Network in a statement.

SCSN claims the closure of the two long-standing small businesses are due to the "D.C. government's decades-long prioritization of luxury development over community preservation."

Dig deeper:

Rift Valley Capital is the group behind the hotel project in Chinatown, with plans to redevelop seven historic row homes into a nine-story hotel that they say is a "perfect combination of historic preservation and new construction."

Photo: Rift Valley Capital

Three months ago, Rift Valley Capital issued eviction notices to Gao Ya Hair Salon and Full Kee Restaurant, both businesses that have operated for decades along H Street. Up next to close is Japanese restaurant Momiji.

SCSN says that leaves just nine AAPI-owned small businesses left in Chinatown.

What they're saying:

"They're cornerstones for the community. Full Kee has been in operation for 40 plus years. It's not just about a restaurant and a hair salon, it's about a community and institutions that serve the community and the remaining residents of Chinatown," said Cassie He of SCSN.

"Chinatown has a really, really long history. At its peak, there were 3,000 residents living, working, and playing in Chinatown," said He to FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick. "With the incoming luxury developments in the last few decades, there's been really intense displacement pressures that residents have faced over the last years. And so now we're at about 300 residents left, with the closure of Full Kee and Gao Ya, we're at nine legacy small businesses left. So it would be really devastating for this history to be lost."

WASHINGTON,DC-FEBRUARY 12: An exterior of Walgreens where a security guard shot an alleged armed robber inside the store in Chinatown, Washington, DC on February 12, 2024. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Expand

He says preserving the community in Chinatown is not putting "Chinese characters on big box stores."

"What we're asking for is real preservation and protection for long-term working-class communities and small businesses that actually keep communities vibrant and actually are the heartbeat of culture and community and history."