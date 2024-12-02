Chilly, breezy Monday in DC region; Rain/snow showers possible later this week

Bundel up! The workweek kicks off Monday with a cold start, as temperatures dip below freezing across the D.C. region.

Highs are expected to hover around 40 degrees, but a brisk breeze will make it feel even colder, according to FOX 5's Taylor Grenda.

Another chilly day is forecasted for Tuesday, with highs remaining in the low 40s.

Late Wednesday into Thursday morning brings the possibility of a brief period of rain and snow showers. Following that, dry conditions are anticipated on Thursday, with temperatures dropping into the 30s on Friday.

High temperatures stay in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday.

Stay warm, D.C.!