article

Bush’s Beans is seeking "the ultimate chili fan" who loves college football, tailgating, and perhaps — "The Office."

The brand known for its canned baked beans is now accepting applicants for a new role, called "Chili Commissioner," which comes with a $20,000 one-time "salary." Of course, the role is just a promotional title and the winner won’t actually be employed, but it does come with some perks.

As Chili Commissioner, the grand prize winner will also co-host Bush's SEC Championship game tailgate alongside "The Office" star Brian Baumgartner. Baumgartner, who played accountant Kevin Malone, had a famous chili moment in the NBC sitcom in which he lugged a huge pot of his chili into the office to share with co-workers — only to have it spill all over the floor.

Alongside Baumgartner, the winner will get to participate in a chili cook-off and collaborate on an official "Tailgate Chili of Champions" recipe. They’ll also receive two tickets and a two-night, all-expenses-paid trip for the winner and a guest to attend the SEC Championship game in Atlanta on Dec. 3, and get a year's supply of Bush's Chili Beans.

"As a self-proclaimed chili aficionado, I am excited to team up with Bush's new Chili Commissioner to share our love of chili and battle it out in a chili cook-off in December," Baumgartner, who also authored his own chili cookbook, said in a statement. "Chili is a longstanding gameday tradition that brings a sense of recipe rivalry. To the future Chili Commissioner, may the best recipe win."

RELATED: Tajín on Pop-Tarts? Brands team up for 'unexpected' tangy, spicy combination

How to enter to become Bush’s Chili Commissioner

Bush's Beans is kicking off chili and football season with a nationwide search for the ultimate chili fan to be their first-ever "Chili Commissioner." (Credit: Provided)

The right person will be "dedicated to keeping the tailgate spirit alive and the chili flowing through a handful of designated responsibilities," Bush’s Beans said in a news release.

Those interested can enter to become the Chili Commissioner through Nov. 8 at bushschilicommissioner.com.

Applicants must complete the written application, which includes basic details and a few short-answer prompts like, "Tell us about your favorite chili recipe" and at a tailgate, "how do you pump up the crowd?" Of course, applicants will also have to share about their Bush’s Beans favorites too.

Lastly, they’ll need to submit a 15-second video explaining why they are the best fit for Bush's Chili Commissioner role.

RELATED: The McRib is coming back to McDonald’s, but for a 'farewell tour'

This story was reported from Cincinnati.