Children found unharmed after car stolen in Anne Arundel County, police say

Officers in Anne Arundel County have located a vehicle that was stolen Friday night in Pasadena with two kids inside. Police say the children are safe and unharmed.

Police say a silver Nissan Maxima was taken from an Exxon gas station located in 8100 block of Ritchie Highway at around 9 p.m. when the children's mother was pumping gas.

According to police, the children inside the vehicle were a 2-year-old boy and a 6-month-old boy.

They described the suspect who stole the vehicle as a white male who reportedly was wearing a long sleeve plaid shirt and long pants.

At around 11 p.m., police located the vehicle with the children inside.

Police tell FOX 5 they are still searching for the suspect.

