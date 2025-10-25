Child injured in the face from 'possible shooting or firework' incident in DC: police
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A young boy was injured in the face from an incident on Friday night, and police suspect it could be related to a grazed bullet or firework.
Police investigation underway in Southeast
What we know:
Officers responded to a call in the 1900 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast, around 8:18 p.m. on Friday. On scene, they found a 5-year-old boy with a facial injury. It is unclear if the injury was caused by a gunshot or a firework.
The boy was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411. Community assistance is crucial in helping resolve the situation.
What we don't know:
The exact cause of the boy's injury is still under investigation, and authorities have not confirmed whether it was a gunshot or a firework.
The Source: Information in this article was gathered from the MPD.