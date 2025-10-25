Child injured in the face from 'possible shooting or firework' incident in DC: police

article

The Brief A 5-year-old boy was injured in the face on Friday night to an apparent graze wound. The injury may be from a gunshot or firework. Authorities are seeking information from the public.



A young boy was injured in the face from an incident on Friday night, and police suspect it could be related to a grazed bullet or firework.

Police investigation underway in Southeast

What we know:

Officers responded to a call in the 1900 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast, around 8:18 p.m. on Friday. On scene, they found a 5-year-old boy with a facial injury. It is unclear if the injury was caused by a gunshot or a firework.

The boy was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411. Community assistance is crucial in helping resolve the situation.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the boy's injury is still under investigation, and authorities have not confirmed whether it was a gunshot or a firework.