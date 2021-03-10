Child in Laurel suffered life threatening injuries after falling from balcony, officials say

Emergency crews are on the scene in Laurel after a child fell from a balcony on Wednesday.

According to Prince George’s County fire personnel, the child fell about 12 feet from the balcony at the home in the 8800 block of Hunting Lane.

They say the child was "unresponsive," and identified the injuries as life threatening.

