Child drowned in pool at Fairfax County home, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A child drowned in a pool in Fairfax County Wednesday evening, according to police.
Officers were called to a residential pool in the 9300 block of Braymore Circle in Fairfax Station around 5:45 p.m.
The child was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident. No additional information has been released at this time.
