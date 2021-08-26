Child dies of COVID-19 in northern Virginia, health officials say

A child has died of COVID-19 in northern Virginia, according to state health officials.



According to the Virginia Department of Health, the child was between the ages of 0-9. This is the first reported death of a child in the Northern Region with COVID-19 in Virginia.

No additional information about the child is being released to protect the family.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this child for their tragic loss," said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. "Across the country, COVID-19 continues to cause illness and death. The Delta variant is now the most predominant strain across the country, and it spreads more easily from one person to another. We urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and those around them. Everyone aged 12 and older who is eligible to get vaccinated is encouraged to do so as soon as possible."



Last week, it was announced that two children had died of COVID-19 in Central Virginia. One was in Chesterfield and the other was in the Richmond and Henrico area.

Health officials continue to encourage everyone who is able to get vaccinated and follow safety guidelines to protect children who cannot get the vaccine by having children wear masks while indoors with individuals who are not a part of their household and practicing social distancing.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should follow self-isolation guidelines to avoid

passing COVID-19 to children. For more information, click here.



