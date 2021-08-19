Second child dies of COVID-19 in Central VA, health officials say

Two children have died of COVID-19 in Central Virginia, according to state health officials.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials say the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) received notice of a recent

death of a child between the ages of 0-9 that was caused by COVID-19. This death will be

reflected on the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard Friday.

No additional information about the child is being released to protect the family.

"Our hearts are heavy as we share this tragic and devastating news," says Dr. Melissa Viray,

Deputy Director of RHHD. "We send our condolences to the family and are thinking of them in

this incredibly difficult time."

This is the second child death caused by COVID-19 in Richmond and Henrico, and tenth in the state of Virginia.

The first child death was reported in Chesterfield. District health officials say the juvenile was in the 10-19 year age group. No further details were provided.

MORE FROM FOX 5: 3 vaccinated US senators test positive for COVID-19

"We are saddened that COVID-19 is affecting those so young, and on behalf of the Chesterfield Health District, we extend our sincerest condolences to the family," said Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alexander Samuel. "Sadly, this tragic event highlights that COVID-19 is circulating within our communities and we all have a responsibility to continue to do all that we can to prevent the spread of this virus. This includes getting the COVID-19 vaccine and taking all prevention measures, such as wearing masks and avoiding crowds."

Health officials continue to encourage everyone who is able to get vaccinated and follow safety guidelines to protect children who cannot get the vaccine by having children wear masks while indoors with individuals who are not a part of their household and practicing social distancing.

Advertisement

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should follow self-isolation guidelines to avoid

passing COVID-19 to children. For more information, click here.