Child dies after being left in a vehicle in Fairfax County

A child has died after being found "unresponsive" in a vehicle in Fairfax County, police say.

Fairfax County police, as well as fire and rescue crews, responded to the scene on Grey Fox Drive in Springfield around 3:26 p.m.

The child was rushed to a local before being pronounced deceased.

They have no said how long the child had been left in the vehicle, nor have they indicated whether any criminal charges will be filed as a result.