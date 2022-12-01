Chick-fil-A selling 1st-ever merchandise collection inspired by menu items

article

Chick-fil-A has unveiled its first-ever merchandise collection that features a variety of clothing and accessories and is inspired by its classic menu items.

The drop, called Chick-fil-A Originals Collection, includes sweatshirts, T-shirts, ceramic coffee mugs, trucker hats, socks, note cards, tote bags, and even a blanket and pillow set.

The Atlanta-based chain, which created the collection "with a nod to nostalgia and a playfulness," said the merchandise is a "thank you" to its customers.

"This collection is a joyful expression of the originality that both sets us apart and resonates with our fans," Kate Neyhart, Chick-fil-A’s principal team leader of brand strategy, said in a statement. "Our fans have been asking for it, so we’re thrilled to say ‘thank you’ with both a collection and online shopping experience we think they’ll love."

The $60 "I Heart Waffle Fries Hoodie" features a waffle fry icon embroidered on the left chest and drawstrings with "I heart waffle fries" printed along them. A $25 trucker hat reads a message for chicken lovers everywhere: "Chicken for breakfast."

Image 1 of 16 ▼ Chick-fil-A Originals Collection (Credit: Provided / Chick-fil-A)

Other clothing reads "Pickle, Pickle" or "Original," in a nod to the original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. For those who want the chicken brand everywhere, a $75 Chick-fil-A Sauce blanket and Nugget pillow set offer a dip into true comfort and relaxation.

Chick-fil-A, one of the largest family-owned restaurant chains in the U.S., has consistently ranked as a top restaurant in customer satisfaction for years.

Specifically, it appears popular with Gen Z, too. A recent survey of more than 14,000 teens across 47 states found that Chick-fil-A was the favorite choice (15%). Starbucks came in second with 12% of the teens, followed by Chipotle, McDonald's, and Olive Garden.

The Chick-fil-A collection is reminiscent of a clothing line debuted by Heinz ketchup earlier this year. The "vintage drip collection" featured thrifted clothes with ketchup stains.

Other food brands have made headlines in recent days for their unique marketing tactics, including meal kit delivery company HelloFresh, which teamed up with Warner Bros. to launch limited-edition Buddy the Elf Spaghetti meal kits.

Subway, home of the $5 footlong, also recently announced the "world’s first" footlong cookie to celebrate National Cookie Day on Dec. 4.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.