Chick-fil-A continues to have the most satisfied customers, study says

Chick-fil-A leads fast food restaurants in customer satisfaction for the ninth straight year, according to the 2022-2023 American Restaurant Study .

Customer satisfaction with full-service restaurants increased by 1% in the past year, with fast-food restaurants increasing by 3%.

"This year we’re seeing customer satisfaction returning to pre-pandemic levels for full-service dining, while fast food outlets have rebounded to within a point of their 2019 score," says Forrest Morgeson, Assistant Professor of Marketing at Michigan State University and Director of Research Emeritus at the ACSI.

Despite this good news, inflation is having an effect on the restaurant industry.

"Sooner rather than later, the industry is going to feel the pinch, and price competition and value will matter," said Morgeson.

While Chick-fil-A, with its menu variety, service and technological quality, remains steady at the top with a satisfaction score of 85, other restaurants are making strides in improving their food quality. Jimmy Johns took second place and rose by 6% in customer satisfaction, renowned for its speedy checkout and delivery times. Taco Bell and McDonald's sit at the bottom of the fast food chain, with satisfaction scores of 71 and 69, respectively.

In full-service restaurants, Outback Steakhouse rose to the top and increased customer satisfaction by 8%. LongHorn Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse climbed to second place, both having a 3% increase in their index.

The top three steakhouses may not reign for long, as cattle prices could dramatically increase in the coming year.

"With beef prices on the rise, these brands may face challenges in managing price increases and supply chain pressures," adds Morgeson. "On the other hand, the current inflationary environment is benefiting some of these brands as higher-income consumers opt for more affordable chain restaurants over pricier alternatives. This is definitely worth monitoring."

The ACSI study interviews 16,520 randomly selected customers and evaluates their recent experiences with large companies. The customers were contacted via email between April 2022 and March 2023. The ratings are based on the accuracy and quality of food order, courtesy and helpfulness of staff, restaurant layout and cleanliness and speed of checkout or delivery.



