VIDEO: Chicago man takes stroll on Lake Michigan 'ice pancakes' in swim trunks

A Chicagoan braved the sub-zero wind chill last Wednesday strolling along pancake ice patches on Lake Michigan in swimming trunks.

This footage was posted to X by Craig Shimala, who called the lake a "pancake ice wonderland."

The man in the footage is George Donald Miller, who said that cold-water exposure is "a deeply meditative and healing practice" for him in an Instagram post.

Shimala warned his social media followers not to try this technique of cold exposure alone.

Miller can be seen taking prolonged dips in the icy waters again on Friday, Jan. 19. Shimala again warned viewers that the Marine Unit was notified before Miller took the plunge.