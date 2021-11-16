Chevy Chase Arts Academy music teacher accused of sexual contact with kids caught at airport: cops

A music teacher at Chevy Chase Arts Academy was caught trying to flee the country as police investigated claims that he’d had sexual contact with multiple students during their private lessons, according to the authorities.

Priyant Sundas, 30, of Rockville, had worked at the school in Chevy Chase since 2020, before that, he worked as a music teacher in Northern Virginia.

The authorities are concerned that Sundas may have other victims. If you have information that may help police in their investigation, or if you believe you may be one of Sundas’ victims, call (240) 773-5400.

After police began investigating Sundas, they discovered he’d bought a plane ticket to leave the country.

Police obtained warrants for sex abuse of two juvenile victims, and Sundas was caught at JFK International Airport when he tried to board a flight on Nov. 14.

