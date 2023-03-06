Cheverly partners with Metro Transit Police in effort to boost safety for commuters

Beginning Monday, transit riders using the Cheverly station will see an extra police presence as part of a new safety initiative with Metro Transit Police.

Metro has become a magnet for all types of crimes, both violent and property related.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard says the officers patrolling the platform in Prince George's County are aiming to add an extra sense of security for riders heading to and from work

The move in Cheverly comes after an announcement from D.C. police who say they will be providing extra officers at Metro stations in the District.

The efforts to boost patrols and increase safety comes after the deadly shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in February. Metro employee Robert Cunningham, 64, was shot and killed trying to protect a woman during a shooting rampage at the station.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

"I think that's going to be a really good thing because I've been seeing some crazy stuff on the train so I would feel a lot more safe with police here, absolutely," a Metro rider told Barnard.

"The main thing we're here to provide is security for the citizens and safety getting on and off the trains as well as a crime deterrent," said Capt. William Silvers from the Cheverly police department.

The town of Cheverly is the only jurisdiction in Maryland or Virginia assigning extra police to patrol metro stations at this time.