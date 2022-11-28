Expand / Collapse search

Chesapeake holds vigil to honor Walmart shooting victims

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin speaks at Chesapeake vigil for victims of Walmart shooting. 

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The City of Chesapeake is holding a candlelight vigil in honor of the six people killed in last week's mass shooting at Walmart. 

Lorenzo Gamble, Brian Pendleton, Kellie Pyle, Randall Blevins, Tyneka Johnson and Fernando Chavez-Barron were shot and killed by the gunman six days ago. 

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will deliver remarks. 

Police said the shooter – 31-year-old Andre Bing –  was a supervisor who left behind a note that claimed he was harassed and pushed to the brink by a perception that his phone was hacked. He died at the scene of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Monday, Chesapeake City Council held a brief special meeting to approve a resolution that will help free up funding for the response to and recovery from the shooting.

READ MORE: President Biden calls Virginia Walmart shooting rampage a 'horrific and senseless act of violence'

The vigil is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Chesapeake City Park.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. 
 