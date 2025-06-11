Chesapeake Bay earns a C grade, possibly due to extreme weather

article

The Chesapeake Bay earned a C on its annual report card.

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science (UMCES) released the report card on Tuesday, marking the 19th annual report card.

By the numbers:

Last year the Bay received its best grade since 2002. This year there was a 5% decrease in the Bay’s overall health, but a 5% increase in Watershed health, rising to 57%.

Two main factors the UMCES believes caused the decline were the record high temperatures last summer, along with the extreme rainfall patterns throughout the year.

Although the report shows an overall decline in health since last year, the UMCES says they expect a long-term improvement in Bay Health.

"This year’s report underscores the importance of continued investment and highlights the progress we’ve made over the last decade" states UMCES’ President, Fernando Miralles-Wilhelm.

This year there was increased inspection of the Bay by 30% and newly implemented techniques to keep more accurate data of the watershed health, according to UMCES.

Chesapeake Bay health influences

Big picture view:

Human pollution, severe rainfall patterns, drought and the sea level rising is causing the Bay’s Watershed to become extremely salty.

"We think extreme weather may have had some impact on the scores this year," says Director of UMCES’ Integration and Application Network, Dr. Heath Kelsey.

The interconnectedness of the Chesapeake Bay to other bodies of water is an important factor to remember when looking at its health.

"The EPA is dedicated to fostering collaboration among federal, state, and local partners to continue the lasting progress made on the health and economic revival of the Chesapeake Bay, which contributes close to $3 billion to local economies every year," said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Amy Van Blarcom-Lackey in a statement to FOX 5. "As we celebrate moving the needle towards a cleaner, healthier estuary, we must work to ensure the Bay's long-term viability and prosperity for future generations."

Local perspective:

The UMCES highlighted the importance of plans for not just the water, but on land as well.

"We’re using science, investment, and community engagement to drive real change, and we won’t stop until every community shares in the Bay’s restoration and resilience," says the Secretary of M.D. Department of the Environment Serena Mcllwain.

Here's how the UMCES says those in the Chesapeake Bay communities and beyond can help improve the Bay's health:

Try implementing invasive species like catfish and snakehead into meals made at home.

Plant native plants to the area.

Reducing fertilizer use.

Reduce the use of salt on walkways in the winter to avoid runoff into the Bay.

"The Chesapeake Bay is more than a body of water; it’s an engine for our economy, a cornerstone of our culture, and a reflection of our environmental progress," Serena Mcllwain said.









