Chef Kevin Tien to launch Pan-Asian pop-up in Petworth in July

D.C. foodies looking for a new dinner spot are in luck this summer.

Chef Kevin Tien is launching a pop-up from July through August in Petworth. This comes following the closing of Tien’s award-winning D.C. restaurant "Moon Rabbit."

The pop-up will operate out of "Little Vietnam" on Upshur Street.

"Little Himitsu" is a collaboration between dishes from "Little Vietnam," which opened in December 2022, and favorites from "Himitsu," a restaurant Tien co-founded in 2016 and closed in 2019.

The menu features dishes from all across Asia, from Vietnamese-style ceviche to Peking Duck.

This space is not new for Tien, as "Himitsu" also used to occupy the space that "Little Vietnam" is currently operating out of. Additionally, the three co-founders of "Little Vietnam" briefly worked together at "Moon Rabbit," the restaurant in the Wharf where Tien was executive chef.

"Little Vietnam" is accepting reservations for the pop-up online, and there will be bar and patio seating reserved exclusively for walk-ins.

The restaurant is currently open Tuesday through Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is closed on Sunday and Monday.





