Chef José Andrés offers to cook for Taylor Swift if she adds DC 'Eras Tour' stop

Taylor Swift won't be stopping in D.C. next year when she hits the road for her highly anticipated "The Eras Tour."

On Friday, Swift announced that she's adding eight more shows to her stadium trek — and none of which include D.C., Maryland, or Virginia.

Celebrity chef José Andrés is one of Swift's many D.C. fans who feel slighted by the pop star. On Friday, Andrés offered to cook for the "Midnights" singer if she changes her mind and comes to the nation's capital.

Jaleo, Andrés' fuzzy Spanish food spot in Northwest, and Zaytinya — if Swift wants to eat Mediterranean food — are among a handful of restaurants the world-renowned chef owns in the area.

The Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden offered to "sweeten" the chef's offer with a visit and tour of the Library of Congress.

"Taylor Swift as you probably have heard we have an amazing music collection. Come see us in Washington," she tweeted.

Hayden's tweets were enough to draw Lizzo, so it's worth a try!

D.C Public Library’s Twitter account replied by sharing a photo of a wooden slide located in the M.L.K. Library to show how much fun it is.

And of course, the local Swifties let her know how they felt about it.

"Why does Taylor Swift hate Washington, D.C.," one Tweeter wrote.

Taylor Swift skipping D.C. on her football stadium tour is gonna introduce a whole new set of folks to Dan Snyder," tweeted Rob Flaherty, the White House's Director of Digital Strategy.











