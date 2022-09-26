Librarian of Congress invites Lizzo to play flutes in DC

article

Lizzo is slated to bring her "Special" tour to the Capital One Arena Tuesday, but before she hits the stage she could be making a stop at the Library of Congress.

Over the weekend, the Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden invited the Grammy award-winning singer to visit the library and play "a couple" flutes.

The Library of Congress has the largest flute collection in the world with more than 1,800. It incl Pres James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute," Hayden tweeted Friday. "We would love for you to come see it and even play a couple when you are in DC next week. Like your song they are "Good as hell."

Lizzo, surprisingly, responded to Hayden on Saturday. "I'm coming Carla! And I'm playing that crystal flute!!!!!" she tweeted.

Check out the exchange below: