Cheetah dies unexpectedly at National Zoo after brief illness

The National Zoo announced this week that a cheetah died unexpectedly on March 3 after "a brief illness." He was 8 years old.

The 8-year-old male cheetah, Justin (nicknamed "Gat") who died unexpectedly at the National Zoo on March 3 following a brief illness. (Photo: Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute)

"Gat served as a wonderful ambassador for his species, teaching Zoo staff and visitors about cheetah biology, behavior, socialization and the important role they play as top predators in the ecosystem," the zoo's Facebook post reads.

The cheetah, named Justin but nicknamed Gat, had a cough that zoo workers noticed on Feb. 22, according to a post on the National Zoo's Facebook page.

Veterinarians at the zoo discovered Gat had bacterial bronchitis and pneumonia. He received treatment with antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medications and appeared to be making a recovery.

However, Gat suddenly collapsed upon returning to the Cheetah Conservation Station on March 3 and staff were unable to revive him.

"Cheetah Conservation Station keepers, who hand-raised Gat as a cub, fondly remember him as a cheetah who seemed to prefer the company of people over that of other cheetahs," the zoo's Facebook post reads. "He would regularly solicit attention from keepers and eagerly participated in opportunities to interact with them, including husbandry training sessions. Gat could often be heard purring loudly and enjoyed playing with enrichment toys for hours. He frequently chased his favorite red rubber ball and carried large Kong toys around his habitat. He will be greatly missed by our Zoo team."

