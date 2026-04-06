Verdict reached in fatal Rock Creek Parkway collision

The Brief Nakita Marie Walker, 43, was convicted of three counts of involuntary manslaughter and other charges in a 2023 Rock Creek Parkway crash that killed three men. She was acquitted of second-degree murder but found guilty of fleeing police and assault with a dangerous weapon. Police say Walker fled a traffic stop before crashing into another vehicle, killing three occupants.



A woman charged in a deadly 2023 crash on Rock Creek Parkway that killed three people has now been convicted on multiple charges, but acquitted of second-degree murder.

The driver, who had dozens of prior traffic violations, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and other offenses tied to the crash.

The backstory:

United States Park Police previously arrested Nakita Marie Walker, 43, of Washington, D.C., in connection with a deadly March 15, 2023 crash on Rock Creek Parkway.

The crash occurred around 1:40 a.m. near the intersection of P Street in northwest D.C.

According to police, an officer initially attempted to stop a Lexus SUV near Virginia Avenue. Authorities say the driver refused to stop and fled. Several minutes later, the SUV collided with a Honda sedan.

Three men inside the Honda were killed in the crash. They were identified as Mohamed Kamara, 42, of Burtonsville, Maryland, Jonathan Cabrera Mendez, 23, of Arlington, Virginia, and Olvin Torres Velasquez, 22, of Arlington. Kamara was a Lyft driver transporting Mendez and Velasquez.

What we know:

Walker has now been convicted of three counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count of fleeing a law enforcement officer, and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon. She was found not guilty of second-degree murder.